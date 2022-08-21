ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Holdings Reduced by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

