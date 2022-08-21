Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Gannett makes up 10.4% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $31,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gannett from $4.25 to $2.65 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Gannett

Gannett Price Performance

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 500,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 1,111,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.31.

About Gannett

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.