Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger accounts for 0.8% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 1.11% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth $5,113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Price Performance

Shares of BRIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Company Profile

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

