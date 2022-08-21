Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Altimmune stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, King Wealth bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

