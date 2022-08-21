Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

