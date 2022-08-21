American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

