American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

