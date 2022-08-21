American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $848.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.91. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.