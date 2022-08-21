Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

