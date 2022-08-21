Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.
Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The company has a market cap of $166.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
