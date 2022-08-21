Analysts Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) PT at $6.68

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AKA stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,173 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

