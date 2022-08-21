Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$12.43

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.50 and a one year high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 56,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$573,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,827,935.17. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$1,611,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,150 shares of company stock valued at $112,742 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

