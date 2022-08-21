Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $19.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

