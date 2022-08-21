Analysts Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Target Price at $76.91

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

