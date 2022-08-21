Analyzing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Well alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $252.79 million 4.60 -$176.33 million ($0.89) -4.91 Generation Hemp $680,000.00 51.00 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

American Well has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Well and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 4 5 0 2.56 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.95%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -90.47% -19.36% -17.07% Generation Hemp -1,654.58% N/A -163.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Well beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Generation Hemp

(Get Rating)

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.