Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13,406.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,369 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up approximately 2.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $181,634,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 1,834,961 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,788,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

