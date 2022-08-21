Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,427 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up about 1.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 407,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,391 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 733,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,189. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

