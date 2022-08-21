Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

