ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One ANIVERSE coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANIVERSE has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. ANIVERSE has a total market capitalization of $98.30 million and approximately $20.88 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANIVERSE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANIVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANIVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.