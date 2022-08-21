ANIVERSE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.85 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. ANIVERSE has a total market cap of $103.92 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ANIVERSE Profile

ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

