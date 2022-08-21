Apollon Limassol Hits Market Capitalization of $476,530.22 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00006745 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $476,530.22 and $204,936.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00106150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00256349 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

