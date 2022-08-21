Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.18.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $171.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

