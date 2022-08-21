Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

