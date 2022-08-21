Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of AAOI opened at $2.52 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

