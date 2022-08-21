Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.