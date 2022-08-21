Arcblock Trading Down 15.1% This Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003721 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00104339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032611 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

