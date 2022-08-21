Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after purchasing an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

