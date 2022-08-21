Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.