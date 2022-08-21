Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 278,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.41. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.