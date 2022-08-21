Artex (ARTEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,120.00

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Artex has a total market capitalization of $172,927.36 and $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artex has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. One Artex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Artex

Artex is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX). Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex using one of the exchanges listed above.

