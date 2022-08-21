ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 884 ($10.68) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

ASOS Trading Down 5.6 %

ASC opened at GBX 765 ($9.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £764.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,467.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 970.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.65. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 759 ($9.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10).

Insider Buying and Selling

ASOS Company Profile

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

