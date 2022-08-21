Associated Banc Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $201.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

