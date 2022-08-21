Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.