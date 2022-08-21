Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

