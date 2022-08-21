Associated Banc Corp Purchases 304 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $227.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

