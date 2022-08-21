Associated Banc Corp Purchases 812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

