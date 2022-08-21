Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BHP Group Profile

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

