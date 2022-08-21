AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
