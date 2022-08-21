AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

