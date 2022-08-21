ASYAGRO (ASY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.46 Million

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $4.01 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ASYAGRO

ASYAGRO is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. ASYAGRO’s official website is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASYAGRO

