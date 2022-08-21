Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $300.07

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.07 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.88). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($2.94), with a volume of 726,428 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478 ($5.78).

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The company has a market cap of £340.61 million and a P/E ratio of 442.73.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

