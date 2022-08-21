Atari Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,397.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Atari Token has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Atari Token has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $10,397.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
