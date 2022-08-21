Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.52.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

