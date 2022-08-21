Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSK. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.52.
Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
