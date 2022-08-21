Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $263.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $216.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
