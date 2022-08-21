Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $263.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $216.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $130,889,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

