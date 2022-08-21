Auxilium Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,694.65 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $69,694.65 and approximately $10,116.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 12% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000751 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global.
Buying and Selling Auxilium
