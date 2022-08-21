AXPR Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,071.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $37,071.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,442.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00101723 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.