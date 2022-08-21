AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 2,073,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AZEK to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

