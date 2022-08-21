Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at €7.75 ($7.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.40. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €12.30 ($12.55).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

