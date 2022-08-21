BaaSid Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $104,906.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,215.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00101029 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.