Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Critical Survey

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61% Farmers National Banc 30.87% 16.96% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.50 $4.07 billion $0.41 7.52 Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.22 $51.84 million $1.68 8.69

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 47 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and one location in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.