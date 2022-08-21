Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $1.35

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $47.65 million and $11.96 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00006289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

