Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 530,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,118,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,729,000 after buying an additional 205,265 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 402,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 42,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.4% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 179,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,509 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

